Lock-in a 20% discount on Jaybird’s waterproof Tarah Sport Earbuds at $80

Amazon offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds in both black and gray styles for $79.99 shipped. Find them at Best Buy as well. Down from the usual $100 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low from back at the very beginning of 2019. One of the most notable features here is a waterproof design that makes the Jaybird Tarah earbuds perfect for accompanying you during workouts or on runs. Audio-wise, you won’t have to make many sacrifices, as they feature “uncompromising sound quality” with a customizable EQ. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 260 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Earbuds. At $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, these earbuds rock the same IPX7 resistance, and also clock in with additional battery life compared to the Tarah.

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds features:

Power through workouts with these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones. The sweat-proof construction is ideal for use during intense workout sessions, and the soft, flexible ear gels provide a comfortable fit. These headphones deliver up to eight hours of play time on a single charge, so you can use them throughout your workday. With push-button operation and hands-free calling capabilities, these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones keep you connected wherever your workouts take you.

