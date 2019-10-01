Simplify your home theater with Logitech’s $50 Smart Control ($20 off)

Best Buy offers the Logitech Harmony Smart Control for $49.99 shipped. Also at Amazon if you don’t mind dealing with delayed shipping. That’s good for over 60% off the original MSRP, $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Logitech’s Harmony line of remotes are amongst the most popular out there, and I agree having used varying models for the past five years or so. It’s an easy way to combine all of the remotes on your coffee table into one location. Not to mention it ships with an IR hub, so you can easily store everything behind a cabinet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Go with the ultra budget-friendly GE universal remote for $10. You’ll miss out on many of the standout features of the deal above, but it’s hard to beat this price. Ideal for basic systems that do not need much in the way of customization. It’s one of our top picks and Amazon reviewers largely agree.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control Features:

Now you can control your entire entertainment system with the smartphone or tablet you already own. The Harmony Hub combined with a powerful app give you personalized control of up to eight devices—even through closed cabinets and walls. Plus, you get a simple Harmony remote for everyone in the house when your smartphone isn’t handy.

