Olympus Mark III Digital Camera with 14-150mm lens $800 ($1,000+ value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Camera with 14-150mm Lens for $799.99 shipped. As a comparison, the body alone typically goes for $500 or more while the lens is $599 at Amazon. Today’s deal saves you well over 20% from the regular going rate. The Olympus Mark III offers a 16MP sensor and support for 4K video alongside 1080p at 120 frames per second. There is a three-inch display on the back and 5-axis image stabilization for “blur-free stills and smooth 4K video.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Save some cash and go with Canon’s Rebel SL2 DSLR for $549. Its features are paired down a bit but you’ll still get 1080p recording and a 24MP sensor. Plus at this price you have some more flexibility for an additional lens rather than the 18-55mm included with the bundle.
Olympus Mark III features:
- In-body 5-axis image stabilization for blur-free stills and smooth 4K video
- 16 Megapixel Live MOS Sensor and TruePic VIII Image Processor
- 4K 30P video plus HD 120 frames per second high-speed video
- Timeless, easy to use body design. Compact & lightweight with 2 dials, arrow pad and Shortcut button
- 3.0″ tilting LCD monitor with intuitive touch screen operation and touch AF one step shutter release
