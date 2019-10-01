Add the $28 Overwatch Official Cookbook to your collection at the Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Overwatch: Official Cookbook for $27.65 shipped. Regularly up to $35, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. An ideal collector’s item for Overwatch fans, it contains over 200 pages of “authentic recipes inspired by the game’s diverse heroes hailing from all corners of the universe.” It covers food and drink recipes from each hero’s homeland as well interesting bits of lore and step-by-step instructions. Ratings are thin here, but the author’s other gaming-related cookbooks carry solid reviews. More details below.

There are several other gaming cookbooks in the series that are worth a look if you’re not necessarily the biggest Overwatch fan. The Elder Scrolls, World of Warcraft and Fallout cookbooks are listed at slightly below today’s feature deal starting from $20 Prime shipped. Each of which with a similar take on their respective world’s fictional culinary delights.

But while we are talking Overwatch, go score yourself a sweet deal on LEGO’s Tracer and Widowmaker set at $9.

Overwatch: Official Cookbook:

Based on Blizzard Entertainment’s global phenomenon Overwatch, this official cookbook is packed with scores of authentic recipes inspired by the game’s diverse heroes hailing from all corners of the universe. Cook up more than ninety recipes inspired by the heroes of Blizzard Entertainment’s hit game with Overwatch: The Official Cookbook.

