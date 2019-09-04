If you have been waiting on Overwatch for Switch, wait no longer. Well, a little bit longer anyway. Blizzard’s popular hero shooter is apparently coming to Switch next month if recent leaks rings true. The announcement was initially scheduled for tonight’s Nintendo Direct presentation but has now made its way to the internet some 8 hours ahead of schedule. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Tonight’s Direct presentation is scheduled for 3pm PT (6pm ET). Nintendo took to Twitter earlier this week to announce the 40 minute-long event. It will be focusing on 2019 Switch game releases including Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3. But, according to today’s leaks, we will also be getting the official announcement for Overwatch on Switch.

Overwatch for Switch:

The leaked information comes courtesy of a couple accidental retail listings as well as confirmation from gaming industry insider Jason Schreier. That’s on top of Amazon’s leaked Overwatch Switch case and more right here. Considering we are expecting this announcement to some degree, Schreier’s impeccable track record and the Amazon mishap, there is more than enough here to take this one seriously.

Release Date:

Some sources seem to think we are looking at an October 15th release date on Overwatch for Switch. That’s based on some October 18th European leaks and sounds about right to us. Although it is just a matter of hours before we (probably) find out for sure. In the meantime, go check out our hands-on review of the amazing Overwatch LEGO kit.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As Nintendo brings more and more experiences to its hit hybrid console, Overwatch makes for a great addition to its lineup. There really isn’t all available on Switch in this genre (Paladins maybe?). The expected release date is just days away from the The Witcher 3 launch on Switch. We know that massive open-world RPG is expected to take a bit of hit in the visual fidelity department. While we wouldn’t guess that Overwatch would be quite as demanding overall, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some downgrades on the Blizzard hero shooter as well.

Outside of Overwatch for Switch, we are also expecting to see more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters (likely more details on Banjo-Kazooie) and hopefully more on Town. The new Game Freak RPG currently under the working title, Town, looks like it could be amazing. Taking place in a single village, players must protect the inhabitants from giant monsters using a turn-based battle system. Check out a brief glimpse of Town right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!