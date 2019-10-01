Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend K-Cups: 80-pack for $19 + more from $7.50

Amazon is now offering the 80-pack Victor Allen’s Coffee Medium Roast Donut Shop Blend Coffee Pods for $18.99. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available for $1 more at Best Buy. Regularly up to as much as $40, this pack sells for closer to $25 or $28 and is now at the best price we can currently find. Designed for Keurig K-Cup brewers, this is a 100% Arabica medium roast coffee blend and is certified Kosher. Today’s deal works out to about $0.23 per cup, which is a significant savings over stopping for coffee every morning. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer ground coffee, we also spotted a nice deal on the Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee. The 20-ounce bag is down at $7.59 with Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $12 or so, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for some even more affordable K-Cups, check out Amazon’s Solimo brand. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-house grocery brand and its K-Cups starting from just $10.

Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend Coffee Pods:

  • Includes 80 single serve instant coffee pods for K-Cup Keurig 2.0 Brewers
  • Ultimate freshness in a single serve cup of coffee
  • This is a medium roast 100% Arabica coffee blend
  • Kosher certification: this product is certified kosher by the orthodox union
  • Made in the U.S.A.

