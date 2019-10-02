Allen Edmonds updates your fall footwear with up to $150 off select styles

The Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale offers up to $150 off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your fall footwear. A standout from this sale is the Higgins Mill Boots with Waxed Suede Leather that are currently marked down to $295. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $395. This style will look great whether you wear them to work with slacks or jeans during casual outings. I also love its suede leather material that looks polished and is great for fall weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Higgins Mill Boot with Waxed Suede Leather $295 (Orig. $395)
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot $275 (Orig. $395)
- Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford $315 (Orig. $395)
- Grayson Dress Loafer $245 (Orig. $395)
- Siesta Key Loafers $97 (Orig. $195)
- Boulder Venetian Driving Moccasin $145 (Orig. $195)
- Montauk Plain-toe Chukka Boot $150 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Event that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!