Allen Edmonds updates your fall footwear with up to $150 off select styles

The Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale offers up to $150 off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your fall footwear. A standout from this sale is the Higgins Mill Boots with Waxed Suede Leather that are currently marked down to $295. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $395. This style will look great whether you wear them to work with slacks or jeans during casual outings. I also love its suede leather material that looks polished and is great for fall weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Event that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.

