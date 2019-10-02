Snag The Economist Magazine for 1-year at $48 shipped (Over $100 off)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist Magazine (51 issues) for $47.99 shipped. Select the print or digital option on the listing page and then apply coupon code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Regularly between $150 and $189 per year at Amazon, DiscountMags and direct, today’s deal is at least $100 off. It is also matching our previous mention and about half the price of the 6-month sub on Amazon. From the latest national and world news to business affairs, politics and science articles, The Economist will keep you up to date and entertained at the same time. More details below.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

