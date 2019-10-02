Google’s Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell returns to low of $164 (Reg. $229)

Today only, Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $163.99 shipped when coupon code GG29 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Now that I own a video doorbell, I have no desire to go back. It’s extremely convenient to see who’s at the door whether I am there or not, and support for motion alerts allows you to catch what’s happened even when the bell wasn’t rung. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you remain unconvinced of the need for a video doorbell, have a look at the deal we found on a standard wireless option. And don’t forget that Arlo’s Q Camera is also on sale.

If you’ll be replacing an existing doorbell, consider picking up an elago Wall Plate for $12. This is made to cover up any scuffs, scrapes, or holes left by previous hardware. It’s available in a variety of colors, allowing you to find a look that blends well with your home.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

