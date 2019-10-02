Enjoy 7-day cloud recording with the Arlo Q 1080p Camera at $112 (Reg. $150)

Woot currently offers the Arlo Q Indoor 1080p Smart Security Camera for $111.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Typically selling for $150 these days at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen in 2019. Arlo’s lineup of smart home camera systems are known for free seven-day cloud recording, a feature that you’ll also find on its standalone Q cam. Its indoor design makes it easy to keep an eye on your home while away, with 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and more entering the mix as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

A notable option to consider instead is the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System at $80. This alternative adds an extra dose of home security into the mix thanks to an integrated motion sensor. It ditches the wired design of the lead deal in favor of a rechargeable battery which offers two years of continuous use. This one also comes backed by a 3.9/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Ring Floodlight Motion-Activated Camera, which is now $60 off for Prime members.

Arlo Q Indoor 1080p Camera features:

See and hear in perfect detail with the Arlo Q HD security camera. Experience a new sense of security with 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio. Arlo Q alerts you whenever motion or sound is detected and notifies you with instant alerts so you never miss an important moment again.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!