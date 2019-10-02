Home Depot will sell you a 4-tool Ryobi 18V kit for $149 ($30+ off)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V 4-tool Combo Kit for $149 shipped. Originally $250, today’s deal is around $30 off the regular going rate and $25 less than our previous mention. It’s time to tackle those fall DIY projects and this kit from Ryobi is certain to have you covered. It ships with five tools, including a drill, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and light. You’ll also get two batteries and a charger. Great for those looking to expand or start a tool kit but don’t want to break the bank along the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. Ships with 17 bits, which is great for handling just about any job you’ll have to take care of around the house.

We still have a nice selection of Bosch tools on sale starting at $99 if you’re looking for a simpler setup to start your DIY tasks.

Ryobi 18V 4-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Super Combo Kit with (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. This DIY RYOBI Super Combo is full of 18-Volt ONE+ lithium-ion tools that will turn chores into hobbies. The variable-speed reciprocating saw in this bundle includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. A multipurpose carbide-tipped blade comes with the 5-1/2 in. circular saw, capable of carving through thick material and sheet goods at speeds up to 4700 RPM (no-load). A keyless chuck secures 1/2 in. bits into the lightweight drill with variable-speed options that allow the operator to select one of 24 clutch settings for optimal torque. Never lose sight of your projects with the included ONE+ worklight that can be positioned on its belly, rear, or hung from above with the ability to rotate and point the head where desired.

