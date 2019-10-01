Bosch’s compact 2-pc. Drill Kit drops to $99 at Amazon (Save $25), Jigsaw $145

Amazon is offering the Bosch 2-piece Drill Kit (CLPK22-120) for $99 shipped. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we’ve seen. This Bosch kit includes the PS31 drill and PS41 driver, which are both known for packing high performance into a compact form-factor. Additionally, buyers will get two batteries, a charger, and a bag that will make toting these tools much easier. Rated 4.6/5 stars. On the hunt for useful tools? Check out our helpful guide to find some that you may have been missing out on.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Bosch Power Tools Jigsaw Kit for $145 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally $225 or more elsewhere, this marks a new low we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Jigsaws are great for getting up close and personal with your DIY project, allowing you to make sharp turns and tight corners in all areas. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not in need of a multi-piece kit, keep things simple with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver at $51. While it may not be as compact as the featured deal, going this route leaves you with a hybrid model that is ready to knock out all sorts of different projects.

Bosch 2-pc. Drill Kit features:

Our drill kit CLPK22-120 includes one (1) 12V 3/8″ Power Drill Driver (PS31), one (1) Impact Driver (PS41), two (2) 12V lithium ion batteries, one (1) 12V charger (BC330), and one (1) carrying bag. Ideal for screw driving, screw removal, drilling applications, overhead drilling, and contractors. Make precise torque adjustments for accurate screw driving, drilling with ease. Perfect for a mechanical technician, plumber, DIY projects, and overall professional use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!