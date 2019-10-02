This Xbox One Elite or standard controller charger is less than $10

Vogek Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jelly Comb Xbox One Controller Charger for $9.89 Prime shipped when the code YU8S7G3L is used at checkout. This is down from its $18 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve got an Xbox One, then you know how frustrating it is that Microsoft still doesn’t ship rechargeable batteries in its controllers. This charger is compatible with both the normal Xbox One controller and Microsoft’s higher-end Elite Controller, which is my personal favorite. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is one of the best prices you’ll find for a charger on Xbox, considering the official Play and Charge adapter is $20 for a single controller. If you’re really wanting to save the most money possible here, check out this 8-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries for under $4.50 Prime shipped. Or, you can grab a 4-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable Batteries for just $5.

Jelly Comb Xbox One Controller Charger features:

Say goodbye to AA batteries! Two 2000mAh rechargeable Li-Polymer batteries for your controllers to last longer than ever

Specifically designed to simultaneously charge 2 controllers or batteries individually for Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One Elite / Xbox One X

One full charge takes about 5 hours and will provide up to 40 hours of playtime

Our Xbox One charging station has overcharge protection, it cuts current flow automatically after the battery is fully charged

