Amazon has a 4-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable Batteries for just $5

Amazon offers a four-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5.20 Prime shipped. Regularly $9, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best offer we can find. Going the rechargeable route is a great way to cut down on your waste production over time. Rayovac promises that you can power up these AAs nearly 1,500 times, making it a great way to kick your battery buying habits to the curb. Includes a five-year warranty as well for added peace of mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 550 Amazon customers.

Today’s deal is rather attractive all around, as you’d typically pay quite a bit more for a four-pack of rechargeable batteries. For instance, Amazon wants $19 for this bundle from Panasonic eneloop. This Rayovac price is amongst the best we’ve seen all-time.

Looking for AAA? We still have a stellar deal on a 12-pack of rechargeable batteries with a USB wall charger for $22. This is an excellent way to dive into the world of reusable power without breaking the bank. Best of all? The charger will work with AAs too, making it an excellent pair with today’s lead deal.

Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries feature:

Lasts up to 2x Longer vs. Standard Alkaline batteries in digital cameras. Results may vary by camera

Batteries Come Charged & Ready To Use – RAYOVAC Rechargeable Batteries are ready to use right out of the pack. For optimal performance, RAYOVAC recommends charging batteries prior to using

Recharge Up To 1500 Times – RAYOVAC’s highest cycle rechargeable cells

Works in all chargers. AA cells are 1350 mAh

5 Year Power Warranty – Covers batteries for 5 Years while in storage

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!