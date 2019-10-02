Freshen up your workshop with Makita’s 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. Having purchased this kit several months ago, I can report that each bit has been reliable and comprised of high-quality materials. Every bit has undergone a ‘calibrated heat treating process’ that yields ‘advanced corrosion resistance.’ Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for new tools, check out the Ryobi deal we found at Home Depot.

Shave off a few dollars when switching brands and giving up five pieces. DEWALT’s 45-pc. Screwdriver Bit Set is $16 and includes a magnetic drive guide, which happens to be individually on sale right now. With nearly 5,000 reviews, this set is loved by most with a 4.6/5 star rating.

Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

