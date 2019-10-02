Freshen up your workshop with Makita’s 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. Having purchased this kit several months ago, I can report that each bit has been reliable and comprised of high-quality materials. Every bit has undergone a ‘calibrated heat treating process’ that yields ‘advanced corrosion resistance.’ Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for new tools, check out the Ryobi deal we found at Home Depot.
Shave off a few dollars when switching brands and giving up five pieces. DEWALT’s 45-pc. Screwdriver Bit Set is $16 and includes a magnetic drive guide, which happens to be individually on sale right now. With nearly 5,000 reviews, this set is loved by most with a 4.6/5 star rating.
Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:
- Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
- Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
- Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
- Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
- Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power
