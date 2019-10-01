Curse less often with DEWALT’s Magnetic Drive Guide Set: $9 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set (DW2095) for $9.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within about $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked (and that was nearly 7 years ago). Few things frustrate me as much as when a screw continuously falls off the end of a bit. This add-on from DEWALT aims to alleviate this issue by surrounding up to 4-inch screws with a self-retracting guide. A magnetic design offers yet another way to strengthen grip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re lacking in the drill bit department, consider applying today’s savings towards BLACK+DECKER’s 10-pc. Set for $6. An included bit bar keeps each piece organized and held in place. Rated 4.1/5 stars by more than 1,225 Amazon shoppers.

DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set features:

Eliminate wobbling and slipping, while at the same time protecting your fingers, with the DEWALT DW2095 Seven-piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set. The self-retracting guide sleeve holds screws, as long as four inches, in place for perfect fastening each and every time. The DEWALT magnetic drive guide set is compatible with the most commonly used screw sizes.

