Show off photos from your iPhone 11 with Polaroid’s $80 Mint Printer ($35 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer in white for $79.98 shipped. Usually selling for around $115, it just recently dropped to $100. Today’s offer knocks off an extra $20 and saves you a total of 30%. For comparison, you’ll pay upwards of $130 for other color options. Featuring Polarioid’s Zink technology, the Mint Pocket Printer doesn’t need ink to create full-color photographs. It relies on built-in Bluetooth for pairing with an iPhone or Android device, meaning you can easily print out photos of past vacations, family gatherings and more. Note: shipping is delayed a few days, though you can still lock-in the discounted offer now. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers.

While you won’t have to rely on swapping put ink cartridges, the Mint Pocket Printer does rely on Polaroid’s instant photo-style film. A perfect use of your savings is to grab some of the Zink Zero Photo Paper at Amazon. You can score a 20-pack for $10, or step up to 30 photos for $14.

In the market for a standard printer? Canon’s AiO laser printer features both AirPrint and Google Print capabilities and is one sale for $99.

Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer features:

So cool. So fresh. It has to be Mint! Everyone loves their instant print cameras, but sometimes your smartphone captures just as much of the action! Now, with the new Polaroid Mint pocket printer, you gain a charming companion capable of printing All your fabulous selfies, group shots, foodie snaps and travel pics! Featuring built-in Bluetooth and a cool vertical design, the printer connects to any compatible iOS or Android Smart device for instant-print convenience.

