Save 50% on Samsonite’s Tectonic 2 MacBook Backpack at a new Amazon low of $40

Amazon offers the Samsonite Tectonic 2 MacBook Backpack for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $80 at B&H as well as Samsonite direct, it just recently dropped to $50 at Amazon. Now today’s offer takes off an extra $10, stacking up to a 50% savings overall. Featuring a dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve, this backpack can easily fit every device in Apple’s MacBook lineup. The storage doesn’t end there, as you’ll find plenty of internal pockets for organizing other everyday carry essentials. Samsonite’s bag is constructed out of a poly ballistic fabric for added durability. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 195 customers.

For comparison, we’re seeing the original version of Samsonite’s Tectonic Backpack on sale for $48 right now. So for $8 less, you can grab the newer version of the company’s well-reviewed bag.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this highly-rated cable organizer at under $14. It’s the perfect way to keep your bag clutter-free and tame the various cables and charging accessories that journey with you while out and about.

Samsonite Tectonic 2 MacBook Backpack features:

Constructed of poly ballistic fabric with diamond ripstop accents. Brushed tricot lined padded drop-in laptop compartment will accommodate most 17 inch laptops

Smart sleeve on the back of the bag to secure to an upright. Brushed tricot lined sunglass pocket

Top quick access pocket can hold sunglasses or headphones. Contoured dual density shoulder straps

Tablet/iPad pocket plus essential business organizer. Side pockets with elastic stretch for drink bottles

