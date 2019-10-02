Adorn your walls with the new Faces of Scranton print for $32 (20% off)

Pop Chart, purveyor of all things pop culture wall art, is introducing its new The Office print today. Known as The Faces of Scranton, it highlights 200 different characters from the show with animated depictions, job titles, nicknames and more. The 24 x 36-inch wall print is available for pre-order now at $40 with an October 21st shipping date. However, you’ll want to head below to knock 20% off your order.

Pop Chart’s new The Office print will drop from $40 down to $32 using code SCHRUTEBUCKS at checkout. The code will also work with the compatible frames and mounting hardware add-ons found on the listing page. Shipping is free in orders of $50 or more, but you’ll get hit with an $8 delivery fee otherwise. More details below.

The Faces of Scranton:

Get to know the Dunder Mifflin family (even Toby, who has no family) a little better with this infographic guide to nearly 200 characters from The Office! Each illustrated data entry includes job titles, nicknames, personal relationships, and more—constituting a multitude of minutiae that’s sure to leave super-fans satisfied and smiling. (That’s what she said.)

