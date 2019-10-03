Backcountry’s travel sale offers 20% off Marmot, Herschel, Timbuk2, more

Backcountry offers 20% off select travel pieces with code TRAVEL20 at checkout. Find great deals on Marmot, Herschel Supply Co. Timbuk2 and much more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Gregory Zulu 30L Backpack that’s currently marked down to $120, and originally was priced at $150. This backpack features lightweight material, which is great for hiking or traveling. Plus, it can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has tough fabric that’s waterproof. This style would be a wonderful option for school, outdoor adventures, overnight stays, used as a carry-on and more. It’s also available in several color options that are gender neutral. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Backcountry include:

