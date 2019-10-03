Lock-in a $20 discount on Belkin’s Powerhouse iPhone + Apple Watch Charge Dock

Target is currently offering the Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $79.99 shipped once added to your cart. REDCard Members can save an extra 5%. Normally you’d pay $100 at Amazon and Belkin direct, but today’s offer shaves off 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Featuring integrated MFi Lightning and Apple Watch chargers, this stand is an elegant way to keep your devices powered up. It’s a must-have for the nightstand, and will surely tidy things up compared to the stray cables you may be used to. Over 125 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $25. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, but fear not, as this one carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 430 customers. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods.

Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock features:

Charge and display your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with the 2-in-1 PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone. With a Magnetic Charging Module for the Apple Watch built into the dock, your Apple Watch aligns magnetically and begins charging instantly.

