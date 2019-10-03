Motorola’s Moto G6 Smartphone drops to new Amazon low at $161 (30% off)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G6 64GB Android Smartphone for $160.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $39 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor, Motorola’s handset features a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, fingerprint sensor and a water-repellent nano-coating. On the back there’s a 12 and 5MP dual camera array, which lets you snap Instagram-worthy pictures with ease. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 705 customers.

Another notable feature that you’ll find across Motorola’s handset lineup is expandable microSD card storage. Grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies and more.

Step up to Motorola’s more recent Moto G7 Android Smartphone, which also happens to be on sale. Right now you can save $70, dropping the price to $230.

Motorola Moto G6 Android Smartphone features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor, fast 4G LTE speed, and Android 8. 0

12 MP + 5 MP Dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP front-facing Camera with LED flash for wide-angle selfies

5. 7″ full HD+ Max vision display with an 18: 9 Aspect ratio. All-day battery + charging: 3, 000 mAh battery, hours of power after minutes of charging with charging

Fingerprint sensor to easily unlock your phone; Water repellent nano-coating inside and ou

