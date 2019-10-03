October is finally here and the temperatures are beginning to drop. So be sure to pick up a few new books this month to cozy up with. Our October Reading List features an array of new titles from romance and thrillers to history novels. Head below the jump to find our top picks for October and be sure to check out our September Reading List, as well.

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Releasing this Tuesday, The Grace Year by Kim Liggett is a must-read. This thriller will have you on your toes. Said to be like The Handmaid’s Tale, this story starts with a community that forces all the 16-year-old girls in its village to spend a year getting rid of their “magic” at a brutal camp. The book takes you through the life of Tierney James, who wants to change this tradition and create a better life. Be sure to pick up this book next week to see if she makes it out of the camp safely.

The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes From the number one best-selling author of Me Before You, Jojo Moyes launches another book this Ocotober called The Giver of Stars. Set in the time of the great depression, five women make there way through the mountains of Kentucky transporting books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library. As they face all kinds of danger, this story tells not just of their journey, but lives as well. Be sure to pick up this book now on pre-order, or when it debuts October 8th. Twice in a Blue Moon by Christina Lauren Looking for a new romance? Twice in a Blue Moon by Christina Lauren is a perfect option. During a summer vacation abroad, Sam and Tate fell head over heels in love. Sam, as a daughter of an ultra-famous Hollywood star, tells Tate some important secrets along the way. When Tate sells her out to a tabloid, Sam breaks it off and swears she will never speak to him again. However a decade later, as Sam is on set at a new job, she sees Tate and the connection sets off again. Twice in a Blue Moon is now available for pre-order and will launch of October 22nd. Full Throttle by Joe Hill Just in time for October, New York Time’s best-selling author Joe Hill launches his new book Full Throttle Stories. Rather than a novel, this title is a collection of spooky stories and all of them are said to be terrifying. This book is out now and will get you right in the mood for Halloween. Drowning With Others by Linda Keir Finally, another thriller that’s a must-read for this Ocotber is the Drowning with Others by Linda Keir. This thriller starts with prep school sweethearts Ian and Andi Copeland that are are envied by everyone in the town. They also have a daughter, Cassidy, who is following in their footsteps by attending the same school. When Cassidy’s journalism class begins investigating the death of prior high school studens, Ian and Andi’s high school secrets rise to the surface. This thriller will be a page-turner to uncover the untold mystery. Which book from October’s Reading List are you most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below.

