Another month is here and September is full of good reads for you to check out. Whether you’re looking for a new romance, thriller, history or motivational book, there is one on this list for you. Also, be sure to take a look at our August Reading List that was full of spectacular options. So this September, grab your apple cider and cozy up with one of our top picks below.

The Institute by Stephen King

Stephen King has a new book that’s releasing just next week called “The Institute”. This title is a thriller that has lots of twists and turns. You can pre-order King’s latest now for just $15 on Amazon. At the start of this one, an intruder breaks into the Ellis home, and takes a young boy named Luke. Journey through an organization that kidnaps children with special powers in order to extract their gifts. Luke is determined to escape this prison and will take you through his journey to do so.

American Royals by Katharine McGee

New York Time best-selling author Katharine McGee just launched a new book called “American Royals”. This read just went live yesterday, September 3rd, and is about America’s Royal Family. MeGee’s new release takes you back to the days of George Washington and acts as though they gave him a royal crown. It takes you through the family living in the House of Washington, which includes two princesses and a a prince. Will they live up to the expectations of royalty? Pick up this novel on Amazon today for just $11.

No Judgments by Meg Cabot

Looking for a good romance book? The new novel “No Judgements” by Meg Cabot is sure to sweep you off your feet. When the main character Bree breaks up with an abusive ex boyfriend she feels free, except when there is a major hurricane approaching her home town. As an animal lover, she sets about rescuing all the pets cut off from their owners in the midst of the storm. When her boss’s nephew, Drew comes along to help her, a love sets in while they cover from the weather. This book will be released on September 24th and is available for pre-order now.

The Stranger Inside by Lisa Unger

Lisa Unger is one of my personal favorite authors and this September she has a new book that’s hitting the shelves called “The Stranger Inside”. This book starts out with 12-year old Rain following a near abduction. Thankfully she got away, however her two young friends weren’t as lucky. After years pass, Rain rebuilds her life and creates a beautiful family, until one day her traumatic past comes rolling back. This book will be another page-turner and it will debut September 17th.

How Happiness Happens: Finding Lasting Joy

Need a pick-me-up? Max Lucado has a new read called “How Happiness Happens”. This book takes you through steps to finding lasting joy. This one is inspired by the fact that only one-third of Americans surveyed said they were happy. Max writes, “There is another option. It requires no credit card, monthly mortgage, or stroke of fortune. Age and ethnicity aren’t factors…an unexpected door to joy.” Be sure to give this book a try this fall and it’s on pre-order at Barnes and Noble for $17.

Which book from this list are you most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below.

