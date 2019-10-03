Kick it old school with Sony’s popular $59 monitor headphones (Reg. $90)

- Oct. 3rd 2019 8:48 am ET

BuyDig offers the Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones for $59 shipped when promo code STK178 is applied during checkout. The final price is reflected in-cart. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $90 at Amazon where today’s deal beats the best price we’ve tracked in years. Sony’s popular old school MDRV6 headphones offer 40mm drivers for “powerful, detailed sound.” The over-ear design is made for long listening sessions and a 10-foot cable delivers plenty of length. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Prefer a wireless alternative? Go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds instead. Check out my review for additional details.

Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones features:

  • Neodymium magnets and 40mm drivers for powerful, detailed sound
  • Over-ear design provides comfort and outstanding reduction of external noises
  • 10-foot oxygen free copper cord ends in 3.5mm plug; 1/4-inch adapter included
  • Copper-clad aluminum voice coil wire for improved power handling
  • Wide frequency response of 5 Hz – 30 kHz

