Kick it old school with Sony’s popular $59 monitor headphones (Reg. $90)

BuyDig offers the Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones for $59 shipped when promo code STK178 is applied during checkout. The final price is reflected in-cart. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $90 at Amazon where today’s deal beats the best price we’ve tracked in years. Sony’s popular old school MDRV6 headphones offer 40mm drivers for “powerful, detailed sound.” The over-ear design is made for long listening sessions and a 10-foot cable delivers plenty of length. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Prefer a wireless alternative? Go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds instead. Check out my review for additional details.

Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones features:

Neodymium magnets and 40mm drivers for powerful, detailed sound

Over-ear design provides comfort and outstanding reduction of external noises

10-foot oxygen free copper cord ends in 3.5mm plug; 1/4-inch adapter included

Copper-clad aluminum voice coil wire for improved power handling

Wide frequency response of 5 Hz – 30 kHz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!