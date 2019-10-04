Amazon offers a wide range of perks for its customers, especially if you have a Prime membership in tow. But did you know about Amazon’s extensive sampling program? You don’t even need to be a part of the online giant’s two-day shipping program to receive free samples of everything from food to makeup, snacks, coffee, and more. So how do you take advantage of this often-overlooked perk? Head below to find out how you can enjoy free samples from a variety of brands and get them delivered right to your door.

Amazon’s samples program delivers freebies to your door

If you haven’t heard of Amazon’s sample program, you likely aren’t alone. It’s buried in a sub-menu on the shopping site’s homepage, and there’s little fanfare around it, even if you do locate the sign-up sheet.

Amongst a wide range of offerings is everything from food to home goods and more. You can get an idea of what Amazon includes with its sample program right here. Of course, most listings ship with a small amount of product, you can’t skip the grocery store in favor of Amazon freebies. For a brief overview, take a look at how Amazon plays up its samples:

Amazon helps you discover products you might love by sending you FREE samples in the mail. It’s like Amazon’s product recommendations, but real, so you can try, smell, feel, and taste the latest products. There is no obligation to purchase or review the products.

Notable brands and products previously included with Amazon’s sample program include Kind bars, Bear Naked granola, Bulletproof coffee, and various other foods. On the health and beauty side, Downey, tea tree, and Dude Wipes have all made an appearance over the years.

Getting started with Amazon samples

So how does it work? Head over to the preferences page when signed into your Amazon account. From there, choose which product categories you might be interested in receiving a sample of. Just because you check a box, doesn’t mean that you are guaranteed to get that sample. But having your preferences around gives Amazon a starting point.

It’s pretty easy to get the ball rolling. Amazon does not require that you have a Prime membership or any other purchase minimums to get started. This is a relatively underrated part of the Amazon experience, which you’d think more shoppers would take advantage of. However, it has mostly flown under the radar in recent years.

Head over to the official Amazon sample page to get started and learn more about this program.

