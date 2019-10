Apple Watch Series 4 hits new Amazon all-time lows with up to $129 discounts

Amazon is clearing out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with hefty discounts today totaling up to $129 off. You’ll find the largest price drops on cellular models but GPS-only listings have around $80 off as well in. Our previous mention was at $100 off the high-end configurations and Best Buy is still only taking $50 off. If you’re not going with the latest Series 5 offering from Apple, today’s deal is certainly worth jumping on. The latest Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign from Series 3 with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. Its OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. This $13 leather band is sure to fit most looks throughout the week. At that bargain price, you won’t be out too much money if it gets scratched up and it certainly is more affordable than Apple’s in-house options.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!