GE’s outdoor-ready Ultra Pro Stealth 60-Mile Antenna drops to $45.50 (25% off)

Amazon offers the GE Ultra Pro Stealth Attic 60-Mile Range OTA HDTV Antenna for $45.56 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a nearly 25% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in over six months. GE’s OTA Antenna is capable of bringing a wide range of content to your home theater, including news, sports and other shows. Bringing an antenna into your cord-cutting setup is a must, and GE’s option is as capable as any other model with a weather-resistant, outdoor design. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More info below.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. If the results show that a 60-mile range is overkill, consider Insignia’s 50-mile OTA Antenna, which is currently on sale for $40. Or if that’s still going overboard for your setup, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna provides a 25 miles of coverage at $20.

GE Ultra Pro Stealth OTA HDTV Antenna features:

Full HD crystal clear TV and HD sound quality – our indoor TV antenna has superior reception for both VHF and UHF signals, receiving uncompressed 1080p signal and the pure amp technology increases signal strength while reducing dropouts.

