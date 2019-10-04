PowerA’s Compact Metal Switch Stand makes it easy to game on-the-go at $11

- Oct. 4th 2019 11:39 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Compact Metal Stand for Nintendo Switch for $11.02 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Walmart. Normally fetching $15, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, is the second best price we’ve tracked to date and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Sporting a red aluminum finish, PowerA’s stand also features Mario insignias to really show off your love of Nintendo. Whether you’re looking for a more convenient way to game at your desk, or want to step up the on-the-go Breath of the Wild sessions, this stand is a notable solution. It has two points of articulation, which allows you to adjust the gameplay experience. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Ditch the Mario-inspired design and opt for the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $9 instead. Here you’ll get a plastic stand instead of the metal build quality from the lead deal. This option is a little more compact though, so those with a tight everyday carry will be better served by Amazon’s in-house option.

Plus, don’t forget that you can score a launch day discount on Nintendo’s new Neon Purple/Orange Joy-Con at $69.

PowerA Compact Metal Switch Stand features:

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the “Super Mario” Compact Metal Stand is designed to hold the Nintendo Switch so you can play and charge at home or on-the-go. Made of durable aluminum alloy, this stand features 2-point articulation for adjustable viewing angles. Anti-slip rubber pads keep the Nintendo Switch in place and prevent the stand from sliding. Its fold-away design fits right in your pocket or in the included drawstring travel bag.

