After being announced alongside the enhanced Switch model back in July, Nintendo’s new Neon Purple/ Neon Orange Joy-Con are now available for purchase. Better yet, Amazon is currently discounting the new style to $69 shipped. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag that you’d pay at Best Buy, and marks the first notable discount as well as a new all-time low on the just-released colors. Featuring the split controller design that Switch owners should be more than familiar with, this all-new style adds a splash purple to the left Joy-Con and orange to the right. Other styles of Nintendo’s controller carry 4.8/5 star ratings from over 6,400 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to pick up another pair of Joy-Con and don’t care about getting the latest version from Nintendo, grab the classic Neon Red and Blue style instead. You’ll save an extra coupe dollars compared to the lead deal, which will pocket you enough cash to pick up a discounted Switch title on the eShop.

Nintendo Neon Purple/Orange Joy-Con features:

The versatile Joy-Con controllers offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. They can also be connected to the main console for use in the handheld mode, or shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Con controller has a full set of buttons and can act as a stand-alone controller, and both boast an accelerometer and gyro sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

