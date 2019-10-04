Surveil your yard with $50 off Ring’s battery-powered Spotlight Cam at $149

B&H currently offers the battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam for $149 shipped. Typically you’d pay $199 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $50, matching the second-best we’ve seen and coming within $10 of the all-time low from Prime Day. Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell brethren to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity with a 1080p sensor, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard, as well as a siren. Over 1,985 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

A perfect way to leverage your savings from today’s sale is to grab one of Ring’s Rechargeable Battery Packs at $30 at Amazon. This will make maintaining near-100% uptime on your camera a cinch, as you’ll be able to quickly swap in the spare.

We’re also still seeing plenty of other discounts in the Ring world, including Video Doorbell 2 for $123, as well as the Floodlight Motion Camera at $60 off.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC whenever motion is detected, so you can see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere. Armed with HD video, lights and a siren, Spotlight Cam protects your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!