Prime members can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Motion-Activated Camera

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Ring Floodlight Motion-Activated Camera for $189 shipped. Usually selling for $249, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low, comes within $2 of the previous limited-time Rakuten offer and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date. Ring’s outdoor weather-resistant camera pairs an integrated 1,800 lumen floodlight with 1080p recording capabilities. Not only does it offer advanced motion detection, but also two-way talk, integration with the Ring ecosystem, and even Alexa support. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,900 customers. More below.

Another notable way to retrofit your home with smart outdoor lighting is with Ring’s Spotlight starter kit at $100. Not only is this option nearly 50% less than the featured deal, but it’ll allow you to illuminate two different locations at once. You’ll still find the same motion-activated and integration with the Ring platform. Though one major trade-off is a lack of built-in camera. Learn more about Ring’s Smart Lighting system in our hands-on review.

Plus, we’re also still seeing another notable deal exclusive to Prime members. Right now the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which comes bundled with an Echo Show 5, is on sale for $199 (Reg. $339).

