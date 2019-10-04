Pair Samsung’s USB-C Charging Dock with your Galaxy Note 10+ at $36 (Reg. $60)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung USB-C Charging Dock for $35.99 shipped. Also available from Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 28%, is $4 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Centered around a USB-C charging experience, this dock is an ideal way to refuel your Galaxy handset or tablet while keeping the screen in view. It’s particularly perfect for adding to your desk, and ensures you’ll be able check notifications and the like at a glance. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’ll primarily be charging a smartphone, ditching the USB-C connectivity and Samsung branding will let you save even more. Anker’s PowerPort 5 Qi 10W Charging Stand offers many of the same perks as the lead deal, but will only run you $22 at Amazon.

Plus, you’ll find additional charging gear in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup alongside cases, and more.

Samsung USB-C Charging Dock features:

Keep up to date on incoming messages while you charge your smartphone or tablet with this Samsung USB-C charging dock. The upright design keeps your screen visible, and the wide USB-C connection point works with a host of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Note8. This Samsung USB-C charging dock connects to your FastCharge USB-C charger (not included) to conveniently power up your device.

