Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port 24W USB Car Charger $6 (34% off), more

- Oct. 4th 2019 10:22 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Flush Fit Dual Port 24W USB Car Charger for $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for $9, today’s offer saves you 34%, beats our previous mention by $1.50 and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this is a must-have addition to your ride for refueling smartphones and the like on road trips. Even if there’s a USB port in the center console of your ride, bringing Aukey’s adapter into the mix will ensure your passenger or friends in the back seat can also charge up their devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Turn an unused 12V / 24V outlet in your car into 2 powerful USB charging ports that sit flush to the edge of the outlet. Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 5V 2.4A of dedicated adaptive power output per USB port. Works with all USB-powered devices including Android & Apple smartphones & tablets. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

4.8A max output across two USB ports – simultaneously charge two devices at full speed. Advanced circuitry and built in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and over charging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go