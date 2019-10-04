Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port 24W USB Car Charger $6 (34% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Flush Fit Dual Port 24W USB Car Charger for $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for $9, today’s offer saves you 34%, beats our previous mention by $1.50 and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this is a must-have addition to your ride for refueling smartphones and the like on road trips. Even if there’s a USB port in the center console of your ride, bringing Aukey’s adapter into the mix will ensure your passenger or friends in the back seat can also charge up their devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.

Turn an unused 12V / 24V outlet in your car into 2 powerful USB charging ports that sit flush to the edge of the outlet. Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 5V 2.4A of dedicated adaptive power output per USB port. Works with all USB-powered devices including Android & Apple smartphones & tablets. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. 4.8A max output across two USB ports – simultaneously charge two devices at full speed. Advanced circuitry and built in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and over charging.

