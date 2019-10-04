Sphero’s iPhone-enabled Mini robot returns to 2019 low at $40 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Robotic Ball in white, orange and green for $39.98 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the best we’ve price seen since April and matches the 2019 low at Amazon. Sphero Mini lets you control and program a ping pong ball-sized robot with your iPhone. There are a variety of different games to play, or if you’re looking to learn, choose from picking up coding basics or dive into a full JavaScript editor. Over 340 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Sphero Mini includes a variety of accessories like three mini traffic cones and six bowling pins alongside its charging cable. Use your savings from today’s sale to pair your new app-controlled robot with this handy carrying case and keep everything in one place.

And for more ways to inspire your little one, or even yourself, to pick up programing, swing by our roundup of favorite coding kits. You’ll find other entries from Sphero, as well as sets from Kano and more.

Sphero Mini features:

Sphero Mini packs tons of fun into a tiny, app-enabled robot about the size of a ping pong ball. Drive Mini using different modes with the Sphero Mini app, or just by using your face. Yes, you read that right. Face Drive? is a hilarious new feature that uses your facial expressions to drive the ball.

