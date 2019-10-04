Twelve South TimePorter keeps your Apple Watch organized: $40 (20% off)

- Oct. 4th 2019 7:23 am ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch in black at $39.99 shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of the regular deal price in 2019. It goes for the typical $50 price tag at B&H and other retailers online. Twelve South’s TimePorter delivers an all-in-one solution for avid travelers and Apple Watch enthusiasts. Includes a compact case which holds Watch bands, charging cords, and more. A cutout on the top lets holds a power puck in place for charging at night. I’ve had one in my arsenal for a few years now, and it’s a great way to stay organized when away from home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new Apple Watch band. While there are plenty of third-party options out there, you’ll certainly want to swing by our roundup of the best straps and bands from $5 for additional offerings.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

  • Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories
  • Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands
  • Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging
  • Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand
  • Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$40

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp