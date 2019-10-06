Google Pixel 3a deals start at $349 with free service and bundled accessories

B&H offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB in various colors for $349 shipped. You’ll also receive 3-months of Mint Mobile service and an AVODA clear case valued at $80. The phone alone typically goes for $399 or more at retailers like Amazon, as a comparison. Need Pixel 3a XL? B&H has it for $429 with the same added accessories thrown in. You’d typically pay $479 at other retailers ahead of the extra bonuses.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Amazon customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

