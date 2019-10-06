Bring home a four-pack of Tile Mate and Slim Item Finders for $45 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery and Tile Slim Bluetooth Item Finder Four-Pack for $44.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $70, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention, comes within $3 of the all-time low and the third best offer we’ve seen. Tile’s Mate and Slim trackers both feature a waterproof design as well as a 300-foot range. With a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. And because this bundle includes four trackers, you’ll be able to keep tabs on everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,480 customers.

For those on a tighter budget, right now you can grab a single Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $19 at Amazon. If keeping tabs on four different items isn’t a necessity, then this is perfect for ensuring your car keys never get lost again.

Tile Mate and Slim bundle features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

