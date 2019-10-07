Google Home Mini is down to $24.50 (Reg. $49): Two-pack $46, more

DailySteals via Rakuten offers Google Home Mini for $24.64 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your account to apply this code. There’s also a two-pack for $46 or three-pack available at $64 when you apply the same promo code. You’d typically pay $49 for this speaker at Best Buy and other retailers. This is a match of our previous mention. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? Go with the Eufy Genie at $20 and save even further. While you’ll miss out on integration with Google Assistant, this is arguably the best price to start a smart home setup out there. It’s instantly compatible with various smart devices and is a great way to enjoy various streaming services as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!