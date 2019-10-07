Today, MSI introduced the first-ever gaming laptop with AMD’s brand-new 7 nanometer graphics card, the Radeon RX 5500M. Perfect for 1080p gaming, this new laptop, dubbed the MSI Alpha 15, is a world’s first which brings high-end gaming to an accessible price point. Packing Dynaudio’s Giant Speaker high-resolution sound system and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5, your gaming sessions are bound to be awesome.

MSI’s Alpha 15 gaming laptop packs AMD’s 7nm Radeon RX 5500M

The MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop is designed for on-the-go gaming, bring “triple-digit framerates and enhanced 1080p visuals” to your favorite titles with AMD’s 7nm Radeon RX 5500M and the Ryzen 7 processor. While many displays don’t showcase the benefits of higher framerate games, the MSI Alpha 15 will thanks to its 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync display, which pairs perfectly with the AMD graphics card.

“Consumers turn to MSI when looking to upgrade their gaming experience because we understand their needs,” said Charles Chiang, MSI’s Global CEO. “Alpha 15 offers the powerful performance that serious gamers expect from us, but at a lower price point, and gives consumers more options when looking for a laptop they can rely on. Inspired by the rising wings of a thunderbird, which represent strength, innovation and prosperity; we designed a logo for this unique category, and are excited to introduce Alpha 15, the perfect addition for gamers, and the first of its kind.”

What heat? MSI’s Cooler Boost 7 is the star of this show

MSI’s proprietary Cooler Boost 5 aims to keep the Alpha 15 at peak performance at all times. Offering 7 heat pipes along with AMD’s SmartShift Technology, Cooler Boost 5 will balance CPU and GPU cooling simultaneously making sure nothing overheats.

Enough power to conquer any task

Offering up to a Ryzen 7 3750H, the MSI Alpha 15 also packs AMD’s brand-new Radeon RX 5500M 4GB graphics card. This is a first in a laptop, offering a 7 nanometer chip design. This combines with per-key RGB backlighting designed by SteelSeries (as an option), a M.2 SSD (either NVMe or SATA, depending on your wallet) and a 2.5-inch hard drive slot (for mass storage), the laptop is designed to play with the big boys…but without breaking the bank.

MSI’s Alpha 15 is priced to win

That’s right, the MSI Alpha 15 is priced to compete with many lower-spec’d computers. The 16GB model will come in at $1,099 and the 8GB will run you $999. However, we’d recommend just spending the extra $100 and getting more RAM from the factory. Also, as a partnership with AMD, MSI is giving gamers who buy the Alpha 15 their choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while supplies last. Availability is slated for later this month.

