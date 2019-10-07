This highly-rated 10W Qi pad includes an Apple Watch charger at $18 (50% off)

OLEBR (99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Dock for $17.98 Prime shipped when code ONRXOJFH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $36, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This compact 2-in-1 charger can easily replenish both your iPhone and Apple Watch at once. It sports a 10W Qi pad which can also dish out 7.5W of power to your Apple handset, as well as an integrated charging puck that helps simplify one’s on-the-go setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 135 customers.

For those looking to save a bit more, this well-reviewed iPhone and Apple Watch aluminum stand will only run you $14 at Amazon. It comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 1,400 customers and provides a convenient place to replenish both your devices. Unlike the lead deal, you’ll have to supply your own charging cables.

For even more ways to expand your charging kit, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

OLEBR 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad Dock features:

One Wireless charging station for Oi-Enabled phones, Airpods 2 and iWatch. Charge iPhone and iWatch simultaneously wireless. The phone charging pad part can also work for Airpods 2. Equipped with Qi fast wireless charger that can charge all Oi-Enabled phones.

