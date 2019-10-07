This highly-rated 10W Qi pad includes an Apple Watch charger at $18 (50% off)

- Oct. 7th 2019 2:20 pm ET

0

OLEBR (99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Dock for $17.98 Prime shipped when code ONRXOJFH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $36, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This compact 2-in-1 charger can easily replenish both your iPhone and Apple Watch at once. It sports a 10W Qi pad which can also dish out 7.5W of power to your Apple handset, as well as an integrated charging puck that helps simplify one’s on-the-go setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 135 customers. 

For those looking to save a bit more, this well-reviewed iPhone and Apple Watch aluminum stand will only run you $14 at Amazon. It comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 1,400 customers and provides a convenient place to replenish both your devices. Unlike the lead deal, you’ll have to supply your own charging cables.

For even more ways to expand your charging kit, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

OLEBR 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad Dock features:

One Wireless charging station for Oi-Enabled phones, Airpods 2 and iWatch. Charge iPhone and iWatch simultaneously wireless. The phone charging pad part can also work for Airpods 2. Equipped with Qi fast wireless charger that can charge all Oi-Enabled phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
OLEBR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go