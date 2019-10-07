Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio $45, more

- Oct. 7th 2019 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the OtterBox Strada Leather iPhone 11 Pro Max Folio Case in espresso for $44.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70 at Amazon, right now you’ll pay $74 direct from OtterBox. That’s good for a 35% discount, is the first price cut we’ve see on this case and subsequently a new low. Made of genuine leather, this folio case features slots to hold IDs or bank cards. It also features the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, this the Strada case protecting against drops, bumps, scratches and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Reviews are still rolling in on this model, though the brand’s Strada cases are highly-rated overall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Strada Series is the iPhone 11 Pro Max folio case that offers functional fashion. The folio cover protects the screen and includes a card holder for cards or cash. Premium protection paired with traditional handcrafted style has produced a timeless case made to impress.

Genuine leather RITUAL folio case (slim, sleek and pocket friendly), with a vertical card slot for cash or a card. Trusted OtterBox protection: Dual-materials provide maximum protection against drops, bumps, scratches and scrapes. Easy installation: One-piece case slips on and off in a flash

