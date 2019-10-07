Wemo Insight Smart Plug offers voice control and energy tracking for $30

Amazon offers the Wemo Insight Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for $40 at Walmart and other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price. While there are plenty of smart plugs out there, few take it to the next level with activity energy tracking like the Wemo Insight. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, delivering all the usual voice-controlled perks you would expect. Wemo Insight takes ita step further with “real-time reports on how much energy your devices are consuming.” Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the energy monitoring aspect and grab two basic smart plugs for $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll miss out on Belkin’s energy-conscious features but will still be able to enjoy voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant setups. Best of all, the compact design makes it easy to add these plugs in tight spaces, without sacrificing additional outlets. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Wemo Insight Smart Plug features:

Control from anywhere. Plug in a WeMo Insight smart plug, download the WeMo app, and control your lights and appliances right from your phone and even your voice through Amazon Alexa and Google assistant. No hub or subscription required

Works with voice. WeMo pairs with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant so you can control your home with the power of your voice

Monitor energy costs right from your phone or tablet. This smart plug provides real-time reports on how much energy your devices are consuming. Use the smart plug to monitor how much a space heater is costing you, or how much energy A particular room consumes

