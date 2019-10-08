This Acer 11-inch Chromebook is great for kids at just $80 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook 1.5GHz/4GB/16GB for $79.99. You’ll need a Prime membership to bag free shipping; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $340. We’ve seen refurbished offers around $100 in recent months with today’s listing being the best deal all-time. For the budget-minded, this Chromebook delivers enough features to successfully browse the web or check mail. It’s a great idea for kids learning the ropes of personal computing for the first time. And at just $80, you’re hardly going to be upset if something goes awry along the way. A 90-day warranty is included for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Leverage today’s savings and pick up some extra protection for your new Chromebook. This affordable model over at Amazon is just $12 and comes in a variety of sizes. If you’re rocking other devices as well, like a 13-inch MacBook, select the slightly larger case on the listing for more versatility. It’s an affordable and easy way to protect your devices whether at home or on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 2,700 Amazon reviewers.

Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook features:

Intel 3205U 1.5GHz Dual-Core processor; provides powerful processing capabilities for problem-free computing

USB 3.0 has transmission speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s, 10 times faster than USB 2.0

11.6″ HD LED-backlit display; delivers outstanding visual quality

4GB DDR3L memory – For multitasking power

eMMC 16GB Solid State Drive dramatically improves the responsiveness of your system

Intel HD Graphics; enhances graphics performance great for movies and games

Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection

