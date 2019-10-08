Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Photo Scanner Plus, Nexomon, more

- Oct. 8th 2019 9:49 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Photo Scanner Plus, Nexomon, “OXXO”, French Translator, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: French Translator.: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Halloween Spooky Sound Box!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MyChair: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nexomon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gun Search for Armslist: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $46, New Super Mario Bros. $41.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shredder Simulator Games: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Utiful Photo Organizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lux DLX 3 – Map Conquest Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard