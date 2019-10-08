Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening $46, New Super Mario Bros. $41.50, more

In today’s best game deals, NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for $45.89 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD8 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the stellar new remake. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Party, Collection of Mana, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Party $41.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes $34 (Reg. $50+) | Rakuten
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana $27 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $20 (Reg. $40) | Gamestop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed III Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more
Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle
Hori’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro is now up for pre-order
Hands-on: Nintendo’s SNES controller for Switch delivers the retro feels
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!