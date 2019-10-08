First Alert’s Onelink HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector drops to $97.50 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Onelink HomeKit Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $97.41 shipped. Having just dropped from $120, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, comes within $1.50 of the Amazon low and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $110 right now. This hardwired alarm from First Alert can monitor the presence of both smoke as well as carbon monoxide and integrates with HomeKit, Alexa, and more for sending notifications. Plus, if there are any other alarms in your home, Onelink will be able to monitor and report on their activity as well. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those who don’t need the HomeKit support, there are plenty of ways to grab a smoke and carbon monoxide detector for less. First Alert’s Z-Wave model only runs $37 at Amazon, and will still offer smartphone notifications and the like. Or grab a more basic detector for $35.

Onelink HomeKit Smoke/CO Detector features:

Keep friends and family safe by installing this Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in your home. The backup battery lets protection continue even when the primary battery runs out of power. This Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm uses voice alerts to notify you of the type of danger and its location.

