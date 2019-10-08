Earlier this year, SWAGTRON introduced the NG2 AI-powered electric skateboard. Now, the company is back with a new iteration aimed at kids just before the holidays roll around. The SWAGTRON Swagskate NG3 Kids Electric Skateboard brings an all-new product that offers a “kick to cruise” technology and can go up to 6 miles on a single charge for just $130.

Nomad Base Station

SWAGTRON’s Swagskate NG3 Kids Electric Skateboard is just in time for the holidays

While you might not realize it, the holidays are just around the corner. Ah yes, Black Friday shopping, Thanksgiving dinner, and even Christmas festivities will be here before you know it. SWAGTRON’s Swagskate NG3 Kids Electric Skateboard arrives just in time for some great discounts in the coming months and is sure to be on every child’s wishlist.

Enough battery to go the distance at awesome speeds

The SWAGTRON Swagskate NG3 is designed with a powerful 100-watt motor which allows it to move at up to 9.3 miles per hour, however, the board won’t always go that fast. It features a “kick to cruise” technology, allowing kids to ride an electric skateboard without the requirement for a remote. SWAGTRON says “Once the rider kicks off, the motor takes over and smart sensors in the board maintain speed automatically.” This means that as long as the kid is pushing the board along, it will maintain its current speed effortlessly. Once any deceleration or resistance is detected, the board will slow and stop just like a normal skateboard.

Your child will also gain the ability to use this feature for up to 6 miles on a single charge. This is perfect for going to school and back, or even just down the street to visit a friend.

“Our goal with the NG3 was to create an electric skateboard that offered kids the chance to experience the thrill of riding an e-board, but in a way that was a natural transition from traditional skateboards,” says CMO Jason Wakefield. “And of course, to make it available at a price that parents would approve of.”

Portable enough to take anywhere

Coming in at only 19.6-inches long, this skateboard is designed to easily fit inside of a backpack. Weighing in at 7.7-pounds, it’s an easy carry from house to house.

There’s an LED taillight that doubles as a color-coded indicator to alert your child to know when it’s charged and ready-to-ride. The taillight also acts as just that, a brake light when your child starts to slow down. it also works as a way to keep kids visible in low-light conditions, like at night.

SWAGTRON Swagskate NG3 pricing and availability

The SWAGTRON Swagskate NG3 Kids Electric Skateboard will retail for $159.99, however, it’s currently available for $129.99 at Amazon and from Swagtron.com.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!