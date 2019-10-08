About eight months after rolling out Target Plus, the company is launching a new customer loyalty program that’s worth a look. Dubbed Target Circle, the company’s latest incentive for customers to buy its products includes cash back, the ability to vote on how and where the retailer donates, and much more. Best of all, it’s free to join, making it a slam dunk for every Target shopper. Continue reading for a further breakdown of Target Circle’s perks.

Target Circle Perks

One of the most relevant benefits of being a Target Circle member has to be earning 1% on every trip. This is easily achieved by scanning a digital barcode in the Target app when checking out. Once complete, Target shoppers will have 1% of their spending available to use on their next trip. It’s worth noting that this does not stack for REDCard shoppers, but works with any other payment method.

Perhaps the most interesting perk is that each Target Circle member will be able to vote on how the company donates within the community. The company currently works with about 800 nonprofits across the country. Each purchase made earns a vote, yielding a potentially large say in where funds head for the most loyal Target shoppers.

Unsurprisingly, Target Circle will serve up custom savings tailored to each shopper, helping boost the relevance of its loyalty program. Like many restaurant reward programs, Target Circle will also yield shoppers ‘a special birthday treat.’ Target is ‘not done yet’ either, with even more enhancements supposedly down the pipeline.

“We worked directly with guests to develop Target Circle, and the program includes the benefits and perks that they told us were most important to them, from earning on every Target trip to having the opportunity to help Target make a positive impact within their local communities,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target.

Who is eligible?

As mentioned earlier, Target Circle is free to join. The only real barrier to entry is that you’ll need to sign up for a Target account if you don’t already have one. Those with Cartwheel or Target RedCard will automatically be part of the program, making the loyalty program easy for existing members to take advantage of. There are no sign-up or recurring membership fees.

When is it available?

Target Circle was initially rolled out to six markets in February. After eight months of testing and hearing that guests ‘love’ the program, it launched it nationwide earlier this week. Interested parties can sign up for a Target account or apply for a RedCard debit or credit account to be enrolled in Circle.

