Pottery Barn has a new collection for the holidays with Harry Potter. This isn’t the first time Pottery Barn has collaborated with the Wizarding World, and they are now bringing even more magic into your home. In the new collection you will find items for your Thanksgiving table, home decor, garland, and more. Prices in the line range from $20 to $159. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Harry Potter x Pottery Barn Collection.

Harry Potter Houseware

Now that Halloween is just around the corner, it’s time to fill your candy dishes. One of our favorite pieces from this collection is the Sorting Hat Snack Server. This is a great piece to have out during the holiday season and you can fill it with an assortment of snacks. It’s made of stainless steel and features an on-trend gold finish. Be sure to pick up this server that’s priced at $60.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan you will love the Hogwarts House Pillows from Pottery Barn. These pillows are available in four colors and size options too. They will also make a statement on any bed or sofa. The details are also very unique with subtle color shifts in the embroidery that create an added dimension, almost as if the lion, eagle, badger and serpent are in motion. Each pillow is priced at $76.

Create a Magical Dining Table

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it and the Harry Potter collection has everything you need to create a magical set up. The House Crest Table Throw dresses up your table with the colors and crests of the four Hogwarts founders. This table cloth has tassels at each end and a variety of beautiful colors throughout. Best of all, it’s priced at $129 and would be a great gift idea for a Harry Potter fan in your life.

Christmas Decor

Finally, be sure to add a cozy charm to your tree with the Plush Holiday Ornaments. These charms are made of velvet and felt for a gorgeous appearance. This would be great for kids too, especially if they’re fans of the books and movies. Each ornament is priced at just $25.

Also, be sure to fill your stockings this year with a Harry Potter-themed design. This stocking can be monogrammed for a personal touch and comes in an array of designs. Best of all, it’s priced at just $40.

Which piece from the new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

